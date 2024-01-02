Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ouster Call Options (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,453% compared to the average daily volume of 455 call options.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Ouster stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 386,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. Ouster has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 108.51% and a negative net margin of 540.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ouster will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,937.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 543.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

