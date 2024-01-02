Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ON Call Options (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 25,466 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,839 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,958. ON has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.07.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.