Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ON Call Options (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 25,466 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,839 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ON
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON
ON Price Performance
NYSE:ONON traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,958. ON has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.07.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Further Reading
