Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 17,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 685% compared to the average volume of 2,282 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. 999,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,546. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

