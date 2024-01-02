StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

