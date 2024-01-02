StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of HSON stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $43.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $27.10.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
