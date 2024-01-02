StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of HSON stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $43.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.