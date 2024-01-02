StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.25 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

