StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.89. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 353.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that InspireMD will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 50,000 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 438,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in InspireMD in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

