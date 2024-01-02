StockNews.com Lowers Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Saga Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.