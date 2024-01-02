StockNews.com Upgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.52 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,945,778 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

