Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Stock Down 1.6 %

SSYS stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $976.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stratasys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 5.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,266,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 66,326 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 315,868 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

