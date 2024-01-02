Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR remained flat at $108.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,167,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.