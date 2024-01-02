Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR remained flat at $108.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,167,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
