Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,468,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after buying an additional 534,557 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 946,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,436,000 after buying an additional 430,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 167,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 127,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

QGRO stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,030. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $683.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.