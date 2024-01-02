Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock remained flat at $191.17 during trading on Tuesday. 3,613,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

