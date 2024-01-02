Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,897 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.94. 2,767,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

