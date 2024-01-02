Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

