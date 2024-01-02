Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.19. 28,528,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,770,268. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

