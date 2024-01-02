Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,014,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 9,618,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,028,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

