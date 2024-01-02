Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.30. 226,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $99.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

