Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 329,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

