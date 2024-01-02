Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $59.02. 120,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,454. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.