Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 12,353,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The stock has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

