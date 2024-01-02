Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,271 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

