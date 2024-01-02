Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,072 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $7.09 on Tuesday, reaching $256.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,028. The company has a market capitalization of $247.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.03 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,297 shares of company stock worth $266,540,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.