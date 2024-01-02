Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,433 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,634. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

