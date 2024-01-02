Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,335. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $136.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

