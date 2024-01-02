Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 947 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,598. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $64.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

