Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 16,575 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,727,481 shares. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

