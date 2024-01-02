Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.14. 997,597 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.