Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.22. 1,417,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.