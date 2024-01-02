Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,778 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. 1,992,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

