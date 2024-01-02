Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $11.53 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

