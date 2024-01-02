Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $14.40 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %

AVGO stock traded down $28.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,087.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,882. The firm has a market cap of $509.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.99 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $981.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $905.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

