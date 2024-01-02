Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $67.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

