Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 17,316 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $179,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,650,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $434.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $347.19 and a one year high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $347.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

