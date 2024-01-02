Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 28,616 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 283.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.25. 378,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.