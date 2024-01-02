Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 740 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VO traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.86. 441,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.95 and its 200 day moving average is $216.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

