Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,140 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.