Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,430,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,797. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
