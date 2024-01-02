Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 7,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 43,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Stria Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.63 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.38.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Featured Stories

