SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 6.2%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 2,038,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,233,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $901.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SunPower by 398.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 209,811 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in SunPower by 81.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SunPower by 152.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

