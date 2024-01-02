Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Short Interest Update

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Super Group stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Super Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Super Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Super Group during the second quarter worth $18,864,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,748,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,657,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

