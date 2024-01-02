Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.10

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $981.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

