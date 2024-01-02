Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,616,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 3,109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,907.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SWDBF opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $20.77.
