Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,616,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 3,109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,907.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBF opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $20.77.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

