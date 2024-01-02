Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Sylvamo has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 80.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 389.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

