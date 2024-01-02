TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 2,565,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,316,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,005,000. Snow Lake Management LP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,005,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,633,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,826 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

