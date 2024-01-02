Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Research Coverage Started at BWS Financial

Research analysts at BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TLNE opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Talen Energy has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

