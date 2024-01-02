Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM) Insider Buys A$14,999.91 in Stock

Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM – Get Free Report) insider Peter Benjamin acquired 65,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.91 ($10,204.02).

Peter Benjamin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talisman Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Peter Benjamin 334,100 shares of Talisman Mining stock.

Talisman Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Talisman Mining

Talisman Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for base metals and other minerals, including copper, gold, and nickel. Its flagship project is the Lachlan copper-gold project located New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talisman Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talisman Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.