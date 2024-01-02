Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Head to Head Survey

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taseko Mines and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.28, suggesting a potential upside of 62.86%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

This table compares Taseko Mines and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 2.77% 7.49% 1.97% NextSource Materials N/A -23.25% -14.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and NextSource Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.34 -$19.98 million $0.02 70.04 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$11.68 million ($0.06) -15.09

NextSource Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taseko Mines. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats NextSource Materials on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

