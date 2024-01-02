Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $540.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 540 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 538.92 ($6.86), with a volume of 3482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.77).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 485.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £326.10 million, a PE ratio of 2,418.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tatton Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,181.82%.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

