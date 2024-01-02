Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $199.74 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

